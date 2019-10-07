As a parent, I feel an even greater responsibility to act. I also expect my congressional leaders to act with the seriousness a crisis of this scale deserves. As a member of Moms Clean Air Force — a network of more than 1 million parents committed to curbing climate pollution for the sake of our children’s health and future — we are urging our congressional representatives to stand up for our children by supporting the 100% Clean Economy Act of 2019. After all, the negative impacts of climate change are here and now, and our families are paying the steep price of climate inaction with our health, finances and more.