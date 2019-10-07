As The Sun has reported, a growing majority of Marylanders understand that human activity is driving climate change (“Poll: Marylanders understand humans cause climate change,” Sept. 24). This trend is in keeping with what most Americans think about climate change: it’s beyond time we confront this crisis.
As a parent, I feel an even greater responsibility to act. I also expect my congressional leaders to act with the seriousness a crisis of this scale deserves. As a member of Moms Clean Air Force — a network of more than 1 million parents committed to curbing climate pollution for the sake of our children’s health and future — we are urging our congressional representatives to stand up for our children by supporting the 100% Clean Economy Act of 2019. After all, the negative impacts of climate change are here and now, and our families are paying the steep price of climate inaction with our health, finances and more.
The good news is that we have all the tools to slow climate change. What we lack is political will, which is why this legislation is so groundbreaking. It sets the necessary, ambitious and science-based goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across all sectors of the economy by 2050. If we do this, we will ensure that humanity is on a path to climate safety.
I urge readers to pick up the phone and make sure their Maryland congressional representative is taking strong leadership in support of the 100% Clean Economy Act of 2019 by becoming a co-sponsor of a bill by Rep. Donald McEachin, a Virginia Democrat, to decarbonize our economy. This is our chance to do something big about climate change, the “moon-shot” mission of our generation.
Parents are up to the challenge, the question is where do our elected leaders stand?
Elizabeth Green, Baltimore MD
