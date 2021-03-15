How to raise children free from gender stereotypes | READER COMMENTARY

During the week, we alternated doing the dishes and making sure the water in the drip pan under the icebox didn’t overflow. Every Saturday, aside from cleaning our bedroom, we had to dust the furniture in the living room and dry mop the floor. When we finished, we’d trek over to our grandparent’s house on Druid Hill Avenue and start anew. We scrubbed their kitchen and bathroom floors and dusted and mopped their dining and living room. Scrubbing those white marble steps was my job every week. Then came the reward for our dutiful efforts — 50 cents a piece from our grandfather.