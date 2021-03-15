How to raise children free from gender stereotypes | READER COMMENTARY

Not only was Tanika Davis’ column timely with regard to Women’s History Month, but the exchanges and responses from her twin 10-year boys knocked me out. Their awareness at that age is commendable (”Here’s hoping my boys and their sister one day get to live happily, and unstereotypically, ever after,” March 13).
But what initially got my attention was the photo of them helping with housework at age 5. I immediately thought of my sister and I at 11- and 8-years-old and the chores we were assigned when my family moved into a spanking brand new unit in the Gilmor Homes housing project when it first opened in the early 1940s.
During the week, we alternated doing the dishes and making sure the water in the drip pan under the icebox didn’t overflow. Every Saturday, aside from cleaning our bedroom, we had to dust the furniture in the living room and dry mop the floor. When we finished, we’d trek over to our grandparent’s house on Druid Hill Avenue and start anew. We scrubbed their kitchen and bathroom floors and dusted and mopped their dining and living room. Scrubbing those white marble steps was my job every week. Then came the reward for our dutiful efforts — 50 cents a piece from our grandfather.
We’d be in seventh heaven and head straight to the movies — either the Carey or the Lenox on Pennsylvania Avenue. It only cost 12 cents to get in and candy bars only cost a nickel. You felt loaded. When we moved to Philly, lawn cutting, hedge shearing and putting out ashes was added.
Years later, I often kidded my mother that she hired us out as child labor. But I’ve always been cognizant of how important it is to introduce children to responsibilities and chores at an early age. It not only gives them a sense of worth but it nurtures the spirit of family and togetherness. I worry that not enough kids are being taught that today.
Walt Carr, Columbia
