Pardon Donald Trump — then exile him | READER COMMENTARY

The revelations in hearings on the coup against the 2020 election, resulting in the invasion of the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, lead me to ponder pardons for all those involved, including the hapless and now legally vulnerable members of the Trump family, as well as other delusional people dressed as buffaloes and carrying Confederate battle flags.

The solution is simple and that is for President Joe Biden to grant an immediate full pardon to former President Donald Trump under condition of exile for life to a federally managed domicile in a territory such as the Marshall Islands, where the ex president’s strengths can be productively applied to economic development and creating an economic bulwark against Chinese Communist expansion into the Pacific. Mr. Trump, unlike presidents before him, cares less about the country than himself, but a Trump Pacific Bulwark will allow him to die remembered by more than the forces by which he has to now been motivated.

And the golf!

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

