Paperwork the scourge of teaching and health care | READER COMMENTARY

Various studies have concluded that some doctors may spend up to half their time on administrative tasks with one concluding most doctors spend roughly 17% of their working hours on paperwork. File. (Tribune Content Agency). (ldutko // Shutterstock)

Corrie Scoenberg, Kanwe Wyatt and Ruth Farfel of the Fund for Educational Excellence write to inform The Baltimore Sun’s readers about the administrative burdens imposed on teachers at a time of teacher shortage and how accountability requirements are leading to teacher burnout all across the nation (”Keep valuable teachers by reducing their paperwork,” Nov. 3).

I am not a teacher, but I salute the letter writers for addressing unnecessary paperwork as a major problem for teachers. And I will second their letter by saying that it is also a major problem for the doctors of the United States — enough to make doctors quit medicine in frustration and despair.

I am a doctor, and I can tell you that documentation requirements are driving doctors to precipices of burnout and distraction. Insurers play doctors, withholding essential medications and procedures from patients, requiring prior authorization forms to be filled out online as to why patients need certain medications with denials leading to appeals as patients languish without the procedures or medications for weeks if not months.

Medicare Advantage plans run chart reviews to cull diagnostic codes from doctors’ notes, charging Medicare exorbitant sums for each code while paying doctors next to nothing for the knowledge gleaned from their note-taking or punishing doctors for not cooperating with the insurers’ fishing expeditions in the charts.

Insurance plans with high deductibles and out-of-pocket payments do chart reviews to note procedures not done or lab tests not ordered and remind doctors that they are not following standards of care. They do this without any thought given to the fact that, when payments for those tests and procedures have to come from patients, those who can’t afford to be tested, don’t go.

Medicine, from being an intellectual subject, has deteriorated into an unintellectual pugilistic match between doctors and insurers, with the insurers also the referees of the matches. There are doctors and their secretaries and nurses outwitted by websites and phone systems that are awful, by unavailable operators and by endless loops of torturous music as they wait for answers from insurance workers in India or the Philippines, laboring ungodly hours.

I ask what about any of this is sane and what about any of this enhances patient care or medical outcomes? The insurers, the mail order pharmacies, the pharmacy managers, the nurse practitioners and others I call “denials specialists” seem accountable to no one but themselves. It is high time Congress looks into this purulent system to excise it and replace it with single payer, universal health care. I doubt Congress has the moral compass to do so.

For-profit, private health insurers have Congress in their pockets. Whereas Congress wants doctors monitored for luncheons and other goodies they receive from big pharmaceutical companies, so medical decisions will not be vitiated by bribery and corruption, Congress has made no rules for itself in this regard. And the Supreme Court of the United States has taken the position that dark money from donors to members of Congress is free speech. Thus, private, for-profit, health insurers and big pharmaceutical companies laugh all the way to the bank on the heads of doctors, nurses, patients and others in the trenches, and even as they do so, they tyrannize the hoi polloi, demanding reams of paperwork.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

