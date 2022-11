Recounting paper ballots to double-check results can be a chore that squeegee workers might enjoy - if only to get out of the cold. File. (Dylan Slagle/Baltimore Sun Media). (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

If there are going to be independent people reviewing each paper ballot (”Maryland ‘voter integrity’ group aligned with Dan Cox campaign wants to ‘double-check’ ballots immediately after Election Day,” Oct. 14), this may be an opportunity to find meaningful work for the squeegee kids.

Let’s pay them a fair wage to hand count those ballots.

— Ken Farkas, Rosedale

