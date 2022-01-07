Health system presidents: It is everyone’s job to fight COVID-19 | READER COMMENTARY

The responsibility for protecting community health rests with every one of us.
As presidents of two of the region’s largest health systems, we have witnessed countless acts of kindness, selflessness and bravery from staff in our hospitals, in our clinics and in the field since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic 22 months ago.
We have partnered with local, state and federal government, as well as with faith groups and the private sector, to set up a strong infrastructure to provide COVID-19 testing and to deliver treatments, vaccines and boosters — all while continuing to deliver the quality care that our patients and their families depend on us to provide.
With the winter holidays now past us, we enter this new year cautiously hopeful and resolute in continuing to do our part to keep our communities safe from the spread of COVID-19. We implore you to also do your part by getting yourself and your family members vaccinated, getting a booster once eligible to receive one and by wearing a mask when in public places and when gathering with friends and others not part of your household.
Our hospitals are experiencing an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, putting an incredible strain on Maryland’s health care system. Many of these infections stem from transmission during holiday gatherings, and the great majority of COVID patients in our intensive care units are unvaccinated.
In line with our health systems’ missions, it is our responsibility to share information to support informed decision making. Our predictive models show that a significant surge in cases is likely in the weeks and months to come. We need to prepare now to limit how this will impact our communities, hospitals and care providers.
As 2022 begins, we are deeply concerned about the potential for a perfect storm: the rise of the highly transmissible omicron variant driving more infections, a national shortage of health care workers, increasingly limited hospital capacity within an already strained health care infrastructure, and a significant number of people in our communities who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
But this year is different from last. We now have tools readily available to provide maximum protection against the spread of COVID-19 infections.
Evidence shows that getting an approved COVID-19 vaccine — and getting a booster when eligible, coupled with adherence to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s masking guidelines — provide us with the best protection.
We must take action to protect ourselves and to protect others.
On behalf of the health care workers at Johns Hopkins Medicine and the University of Maryland, we remain committed to caring for our community for generations to come. But first, we have to make it through what will likely be a very difficult season.
Please do your part to keep us all safe this winter and beyond.
Kevin W. Sowers and Mohan Suntha, Baltimore
Mr. Sowers is president of the Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine. Dr. Suntha is president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.