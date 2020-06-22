My kingdom for a mask: Must Trump invite a second wave? | READER COMMENTARY

I am no fan of President Donald Trump, but right from the beginning of this pandemic, I have been rooting for his administration to do the right thing for our country. While we are now possibly at the beginning of a second wave that could be tamed by mask wearing, social distancing, hand sanitizers and hand washing, our president says nothing to encourage these good practices but, in fact, dismissed wearing a mask himself (”As coronavirus cases surge in several states, Trump administration steps up effort to play down the pandemic,” June 16). Thus, he perversely leads by disrespecting his own health officials guidelines with many people seeming to follow his example, possibly ushering in a second wave much sooner than a fall prediction.