An ode to Larry Hogan’s folly | READER COMMENTARY

Your editorial taking Gov. Larry Hogan to task for his bizarre, ill-tempered failure to coordinate the lifting of pandemic restrictions with local leaders is spot-on (”Hogan’s COVID order: incautious, uncoordinated, unwise,” March 10). But he’s a busy man and may not have read it. Here’s an executive summary for him.
Larry, Larry, quite contrary,
How do your grudges grow?
With peevish spells and what-the-hells
When science says “Go slow.”
George Angell, Baltimore
