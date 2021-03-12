xml:space="preserve">
An ode to Larry Hogan’s folly | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 12, 2021 1:56 PM
Governor Larry Hogan and Dennis Schrader, acting state health secretary, in the governor's COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Pamela Wood/Baltimore Sun).
Your editorial taking Gov. Larry Hogan to task for his bizarre, ill-tempered failure to coordinate the lifting of pandemic restrictions with local leaders is spot-on (”Hogan’s COVID order: incautious, uncoordinated, unwise,” March 10). But he’s a busy man and may not have read it. Here’s an executive summary for him.

Larry, Larry, quite contrary,

How do your grudges grow?

With peevish spells and what-the-hells

When science says “Go slow.”

George Angell, Baltimore

