Now is not the time to call off COVID-19 relief talks, Mr. President | READER COMMENTARY

When I read that millions are facing the threat of evictions on top of growing food insecurity and an unemployment rate of 8%, I thought of an ancient philosophical question posed by Hillel. The sage scholar asked: “And if not now, when?” I was celebrating Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, with my family when we got the news of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. As a lifelong champion for lifting up opportunities for all, the last thing she would have wanted was for her passing to completely derail Congress from addressing the urgent needs of this country and neglecting their responsibility to serve the American public.