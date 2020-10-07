xml:space="preserve">
Now is not the time to call off COVID-19 relief talks, Mr. President | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 07, 2020 4:39 PM
In this April 1, 2020 file photo, several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo. Shares in major U.S. airlines were poised for gains Wednesday, Oct. 7, after President Donald Trump tweeted his support for a $25 billion relief package for the struggling industry and prodded Congress to take action. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

I am disappointed and outraged by President Donald Trump’s decision to call off COVID-19 relief talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and to instruct Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to focus on getting Judge Amy Coney Barrett, his Supreme Court justice nominee, confirmed (“Second stimulus check updates: Trump abruptly halts COVID-19 relief talks until after the election despite ominous warnings from Fed chairman,” Oct. 6).

When I read that millions are facing the threat of evictions on top of growing food insecurity and an unemployment rate of 8%, I thought of an ancient philosophical question posed by Hillel. The sage scholar asked: “And if not now, when?” I was celebrating Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, with my family when we got the news of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. As a lifelong champion for lifting up opportunities for all, the last thing she would have wanted was for her passing to completely derail Congress from addressing the urgent needs of this country and neglecting their responsibility to serve the American public.

We cannot wait any longer to pass relief. It is up to our leaders to agree on a bipartisan bill. The time is now.

Lior Miller, Silver Spring
