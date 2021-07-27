Relief programs must adapt during the pandemic and beyond | READER COMMENTARY

Kudos on your recent article, “Pandemic relief programs are going away. Here’s how you can still get help” (July 19), which offers clarity to the complicated landscape of the federal pandemic relief programs. Millions of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Marylanders have depended on these programs during the COVID-19 crisis. It’s apparent that the pandemic is not over, and we need to take stock of what changes we need to make and keep as a nation.