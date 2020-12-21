COVID-19 relief package is overdue | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, I made my weekly deliveries of free food (from Bmore Community Food, a non-profit operating near my Remington home). The route includes a family residing in the middle of a set of row houses, the surrounding neighbors of which are all boarded up and have no roofs. Theirs is the only intact house on the block. As is our custom, I called and left a message that the food was delivered, placed the box on the doorstep and drove off to my next delivery. Within 15 minutes, I got a call that the box was missing. Someone apparently had taken it. Someone else was also hungry.