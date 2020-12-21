COVID-19 relief package is overdue | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun has covered the work of Congress to produce a COVID-19 relief bill (“Second stimulus check updates: Congress to vote on $900 billion COVID-19 relief plan that would give most Americans $600,” Dec. 21). This bill cannot come too soon.
Recently, I made my weekly deliveries of free food (from Bmore Community Food, a non-profit operating near my Remington home). The route includes a family residing in the middle of a set of row houses, the surrounding neighbors of which are all boarded up and have no roofs. Theirs is the only intact house on the block. As is our custom, I called and left a message that the food was delivered, placed the box on the doorstep and drove off to my next delivery. Within 15 minutes, I got a call that the box was missing. Someone apparently had taken it. Someone else was also hungry.
This is the desperation we find ourselves in. Jobs are scarce. Folks cannot pay their rent. Hungry people are stealing from other hungry folks.
Our neighbors desperately need rental assistance — targeted to those in the lowest income brackets. Our neighbors need an extension of the eviction moratorium. Our neighbors desperately need a 15% increase in SNAP benefits. And they have needed it, for months.
Jan Kleinman, Baltimore
