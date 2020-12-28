Trump correct about one thing: Bills are too massive | READER COMMENTARY

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 bill is similar to most of the bills written by Congress. They contain numerous unrelated and unimportant items riding on a bill that addresses an important issue. Numerous past presidents have requested the “line-item veto” but, of course, Congress never approved it because members like riders. Attaching riders to bills gives them the ability to hide special interest and pork barrel projects and get them approved. When the bill gets complex, the dollar amount gets large and the bill contains thousands of pages, no one knows what is in the bill. The president and members of Congress have little time to read the bill and so they do not know what they are voting for. President Trump was right, this is a disgrace (”Second stimulus check updates: House Democrats to vote on $2,000 relief checks that Trump demanded,” Dec. 28)!