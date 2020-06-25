Pandemic recovery requires a global relief effort | READER COMMENTARY

The most recent emergency supplemental package passed with bipartisan support in the federal government, but offered less than half of a percent of the total package for the international response to COVID-19 (“European Union may bar American travelers as it reopens borders, citing failures on coronavirus,” June 23). The World Bank has estimated that between 71 and 100 million additional people will be forced to live with less than $1.90 per day as a result of the pandemic. It is imperative that this number does not rise for many reasons. This is a humanitarian crisis, but the impact of rising global poverty rates threaten both domestic and international economies.
In 2019, 740,000 jobs in Maryland depended on exporting beyond our borders. If foreign economies are not strong, it is clear that the American and Maryland economies will suffer. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland has taken a commendable action and introduced Senate Bill 3829, the Global Health and Diplomacy Act, to prevent the United States and the world from experiencing another pandemic of this magnitude.
We must support each other as a community, state, nation and world in order to recover from COVID-19.
Claire Knox, Arnold
