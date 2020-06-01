Make the extra puzzles a permanent feature, please | READER COMMENTARY

I sure have been using and enjoying the bonus puzzle page (“Puzzles & Games,” June 1)! Hoping you might consider making it a permanent part of the edition. I suspect that there is a substantial number of readers of the older generation who will choose to stay home more rather than go out for the foreseeable future. COVID-19 has changed habits, some permanently. Working the puzzles keeps my mind nimble and passes the time usefully. Thanks for your consideration.