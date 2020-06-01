xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Make the extra puzzles a permanent feature, please | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 01, 2020 1:52 PM
Competing a crossword puzzle is a fun activity that families can do together during the pandemic.
Competing a crossword puzzle is a fun activity that families can do together during the pandemic. (Gokay Apusoglu // Shutterstock)

I sure have been using and enjoying the bonus puzzle page (“Puzzles & Games,” June 1)! Hoping you might consider making it a permanent part of the edition. I suspect that there is a substantial number of readers of the older generation who will choose to stay home more rather than go out for the foreseeable future. COVID-19 has changed habits, some permanently. Working the puzzles keeps my mind nimble and passes the time usefully. Thanks for your consideration.

Bill Gore, Salisbury

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement