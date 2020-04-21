Retirement community coronavirus precautions separate husband from terminally ill wife | READER COMMENTARY

My wife is terminally ill and it is agonizing for me to be unable to be with her in these tragic times. I cannot believe that the rules were intended to separate loving spouses when neither can be considered as having been exposed to the virus. Certainly, we both are far safer than the staff of Edenwald that routinely comes in every day from the street. The rules meant to protect us from the virus must include flexibility to allow loving spouses to be reunited.