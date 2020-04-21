Retirement community coronavirus precautions separate husband from terminally ill wife | READER COMMENTARY

Those citizens demonstrating to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of the coronavirus are ignoring the advice of health experts and putting the lives of the rest of us in jeopardy (“Governors face pressure to reopen,” April 20). I support the measures being enforced in Maryland to keep us safe and well. These include staying at home except for essential trips, wearing a face mask when outside the home and maintaining a safe distance from other individuals. But the rules meant to protect us have made some of us victims of tragic unintended consequences.
I reside in the independent section of Edenwald, a retirement community located in Towson, and my wife resides in the assisted living area, which prohibits visitors under the state’s nursing home guidelines. That means I cannot be with my wife, as I am considered an outside visitor, the same as if I were coming in from the street.
My wife is terminally ill and it is agonizing for me to be unable to be with her in these tragic times. I cannot believe that the rules were intended to separate loving spouses when neither can be considered as having been exposed to the virus. Certainly, we both are far safer than the staff of Edenwald that routinely comes in every day from the street. The rules meant to protect us from the virus must include flexibility to allow loving spouses to be reunited.
Jack Kinstlinger, Towson
