Mental health ills, substance abuse often linked | READER COMMENTARY

The article (“Virus exacting big mental toll, Hopkins says” Aug. 29) written by Meredith Cohn was enlightening. It was interesting hearing the findings highlighted by the experts and their many suggestions on how to take care of oneself and acquire help. Though Ms. Cohn did a good job in reporting the professional comments it was disappointing to see yet another example of how the experts referred to mental health and substance use as isolated conditions rather than acknowledging individuals with co-occurring substance use and mental disorders.