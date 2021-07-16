Pandemic meant banding together in Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

I enjoyed reading the commentary by Becky Ceraul (”Regular walks with a group of regulars: my sanity-saving silver lining to COVID,” July 8). It really hit home for me as I am part of a similar group in Hampden.
Friends before, as we all live in the same apartment complex, we found ourselves alone together during the pandemic. We are comprised of women and men, multigenerational, single, widowed or divorced and we met every day, safely and 6 feet apart, to help each other, to have a drink or just to provide a comforting environment to let us know we really weren’t alone.
Someone would venture out to the grocery store (or liquor store) and we would share our bounty of toilet paper and hand sanitizers. As businesses around us shut down, we found a way to be together alone but never lonely. And I was glad to read that others in Baltimore found the same comfort.
Kay Abraham, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.