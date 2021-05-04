Isn’t this the ideal moment for year-round school? | READER COMMENTARY

The editorial, “This is how we help kids failing school because of the pandemic” (May 2), missed one important consideration. It has been an especially difficult year for everyone as we have coped with multitudes of shutdowns, cancelations and dismal expectations of progress.
Why not gear up now for year-round schooling and start the new year with a new schedule that makes up for lost ground with vengeance? So many kids were left stranded with little support of any kind as schools stayed closed far too long. The consequences were extremely hard on kids from poor families as they needed the support structure that their schools offer.
Year-round schooling comes in many flavors, but I am sure the experts on the federal, state and local levels can organize it straight away to make up for lost time. This coming September would be an ideal time to put these wheels in motion and save the day for kids across the country. Drastic times require drastic measures, but year-round schooling is an idea that is long overdue.
Dan Crumpler, Bradenton, Florida
