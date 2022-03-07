Hospital workers are still heroes | READER COMMENTARY

Over time, our hospitals cared for 71,000 Marylanders as COVID inpatients. On Jan. 11, 2021, we reached a then pandemic high of 1,952 inpatients on a single day, only to see that figure far exceeded one year later, when 3,462 COVID patients were being treated in hospitals across our state (”Maryland surpasses 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly two years into pandemic,” Feb. 25).