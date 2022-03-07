Hospital workers are still heroes | READER COMMENTARY

Two years ago this week, Maryland hospitals admitted the state’s first COVID-19 inpatients. Reflecting on those early days, we remember the fear and uncertainty. With more unknowns than knowns about this novel virus, hospital heroes leapt in to care for their communities.
Our hospitals created more beds for surges of patients, shored up supplies of protective gear, led efforts to ensure access to vaccinations in their communities and among their own staff, and so much more.
Over time, our hospitals cared for 71,000 Marylanders as COVID inpatients. On Jan. 11, 2021, we reached a then pandemic high of 1,952 inpatients on a single day, only to see that figure far exceeded one year later, when 3,462 COVID patients were being treated in hospitals across our state (”Maryland surpasses 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly two years into pandemic,” Feb. 25).
Now, thankfully, the number of COVID inpatients is falling. But every bed that’s emptied when a COVID patient leaves is quickly filled by a patient with a different condition, as our hospitals rush to help all the people whose care was put off.
Cases and hospitalizations are reaching more manageable levels, and public attention is turning elsewhere. Yet our nurses, doctors, and other caregivers remain on the front lines, keeping us safe, and recovering from a 730-day crisis.
They are still heroes.
This pandemic has taken a toll on our workforce. There’s a historic shortage of nurses — a 50% jump in vacancies in just five months. Many other health care jobs are also unfilled.
As we enter this next, hopefully calmer, phase, we must stay vigilant. Widespread vaccination, including boosters, is the best tool we have to avert another surge.
Thank you to our hospital workforce for your strength and perseverance. Marylanders will continue to be there for you, as you have been there for us.
Bob Atlas, Elkridge
The writer is president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association.
