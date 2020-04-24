Finding joy in a pandemic: Baltimoreans are looking out for each other and it’s wonderful | READER COMMENTARY

The Italian Cultural Center, led by another amazing woman, Monica Lapenta, shifted and expanded her Be a Chef for a Day Program into a feeding the neighborhood effort. The ICC has also mobilized volunteers to help deliver hundreds of meals that Monica and her team are preparing each day. She is helped by any number of groups but Motzi Bread comes to mind. In addition to providing the ICC with donations of their bread, they have an incredible business model under which they trust their buyers to give themselves whatever discount they need — you can pay what you can afford for their delicious (I can vouch for that having bought some of their baguettes myself) bread.