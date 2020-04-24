Finding joy in a pandemic: Baltimoreans are looking out for each other and it’s wonderful | READER COMMENTARY

Like just about everyone, I am tired of sheltering in place, wearing a mask, avoiding physical contact. But in the middle of all the suffering that COVID-19 is causing, I find myself filled with joy.
As soon as we realized that in-person meetings were not happening for the foreseeable future, the York Road Partnership, working with the offices of Councilman Bill Henry and state Sen. Mary Washington, turned to Zoom meetings to plan how to respond to the crisis. Two amazing women, Marie McSweeney Anderson and Vidushani Jayalal, led the effort to organize phone calling to identify people who needed support and volunteers who were able to shop for groceries or medicine for those in need.
The Italian Cultural Center, led by another amazing woman, Monica Lapenta, shifted and expanded her Be a Chef for a Day Program into a feeding the neighborhood effort. The ICC has also mobilized volunteers to help deliver hundreds of meals that Monica and her team are preparing each day. She is helped by any number of groups but Motzi Bread comes to mind. In addition to providing the ICC with donations of their bread, they have an incredible business model under which they trust their buyers to give themselves whatever discount they need — you can pay what you can afford for their delicious (I can vouch for that having bought some of their baguettes myself) bread.
These are just a few of the generous efforts that have popped up in my neighborhood and all over the city (“Baltimore nonprofit Parts of Peace delivers hygiene items to those in need of the basics,” April 12). People are trusting and caring for each other in ways that break my heart open with joy. I pray that when this pandemic ends, we can continue and expand this caring and trust to ever increasing circles.
Carol Rice, Baltimore
