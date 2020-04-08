Now is exactly the time to investigate government’s response to pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

The letter writer who is criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to investigate the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic has expressed the Republican kick-the-can-down-the-road approach to governance perfectly (“At best, Pelosi jumped the gun on investigation into government’s virus response,” April 6).
The writer claims that there will be "plenty of time” to review this crisis later. How does he know that there will be plenty of time? Most scientists and economists would disagree with this assessment. As Dr. Anthony Fauci has indicated, the virus will determine the timeline. We cannot be passive in our response.
The Trump administration has been widely criticized for its delay in mounting an appropriate response. Other world governments have also been criticized. We need to study the health, social and economic issues related to this pandemic. Another delay would be simply political and downright shameful.
I support Speaker Pelosi’s plan. The leadership void in the White House must be met by a strong response. We have no time to waste.
Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore
