With COVID-19, we are our own worst enemy | READER COMMENTARY

Virus cases in the U.S. are spiking again and it’s clear that with the increase in COVID-19, it’s unwise to be traveling, partying, going to the beach and going to restaurants, particularly without face masks. And yet many do. We have become our own worst enemy. We are helping to keep this virus alive by our own actions (”Maryland’s coronavirus testing positivity rate is above 5% for the first time since Feb. 10,” March 30).