With COVID-19, we are our own worst enemy | READER COMMENTARY

Virus cases in the U.S. are spiking again and it’s clear that with the increase in COVID-19, it’s unwise to be traveling, partying, going to the beach and going to restaurants, particularly without face masks. And yet many do. We have become our own worst enemy. We are helping to keep this virus alive by our own actions (”Maryland’s coronavirus testing positivity rate is above 5% for the first time since Feb. 10,” March 30).
Walter Kelly, the creator of the comic strip “Pogo,” drew a poster for Earth Day in 1971 in which Pogo admonished us by saying, “We have met the enemy and it is us.” It appears that Pogo’s admonishment then is still true today. What a shame that we can’t be good stewards, not just for the earth but for each other.
Recent events have reminded us of what the virus has exposed about us and the lack of concern we have for our fellow citizens. It is a sad commentary on our American human condition. And Mr. Kelly is right as well: We have met the enemy and it is us.
Jim Mundy, Ellicott City
