My patients fear eviction for good reason | READER COMMENTARY

This is a common story. In 2020, there was a brief window when we were supporting people with COVID, recognizing an opportunity to demonstrate common humanity. In 2021, that window slammed shut. Here in a new year, we can open it again. Epidemiologists and public health experts agree: Homelessness in a pandemic is deadly. Please help my patients, and all of us, by using government as an instrument to help, not a cudgel to beat with. Suspend evictions.