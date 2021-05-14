Schools must do a better job with pandemic learning | READER COMMENTARY

As this pandemic school year draws to a close and the new year quickly approaches, it is time to evaluate where the best efforts of our Maryland education system can be improved immediately. While it is commendable that our schools were able to “do the best they could” in a decidedly terrible situation, the high-quality education for all of our children must return (”Baltimore County public schools to offer both full-time online and in-person instruction for fall semester,” May 4).
Teachers have been thrown into an untenable situation. Classroom, online and hybrid learning were never meant to be implemented in the manner they were this past year. We must ensure quality instruction regardless of where or how our students receive it.
The majority of teacher education programs train our teachers for face-to-face classroom teaching. For those students who are able and willing to return to the classroom in September, our schools are ready. For those students who prefer to remain online, there are currently viable online learning companies who provide high quality, public education at a distance for well over 300,000 students nationwide. These students K-12 earn their diplomas by completing rigorous standard-based curricula, aligned to their state standards. Thousands of well trained, accredited online teachers guide the learning of these students.
Thirty-four states across the U.S. have passed legislation to allow these students to receive their online education at no cost to the family. It is time for Maryland to be added to the list. Historically, teacher unions have blocked this path. However, after seeing the unrealistic expectations placed on our teachers this past year, it is time to expand school choice and allow our amazing teachers to do what they do best, teach face-to-face.
Marcie A. Zisow, Pikesville
