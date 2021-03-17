Loyola president: Colleges merit pandemic relief | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for advocating for providing pandemic-related funding to Maryland’s higher education institutions in your editorial, “Reserve a share of pandemic relief for higher education” (March 15). Many people think a university education is a personal investment, but, in fact, higher education offers a benefit to our whole society, particularly here in Maryland where there is such a need for a highly educated workforce.
An investment in higher education is, indeed, an investment not just in young people, but also an investment in our greater community. Higher education institutions are economic drivers for our city and our region, employing thousands of area residents who buy homes and help a community thrive. At Loyola University Maryland, our residence halls are full of students — many of whom come from outside the state — who enjoy all that Baltimore offers, participating in service with our community and spending money on local food and other attractions.
You might be surprised to discover that Loyola contributes more than $50 million each year to our local economy. During their time at Loyola, our students also receive a Jesuit liberal arts education that prepares them to be the nimble, ethical leaders our world needs. More than half of them make their home in Baltimore or just outside Baltimore, having fallen in love with this city that is so rich in innovation and opportunity.
Pandemic relief that is provided to higher education institutions in the state of Maryland will surely reap rewards for our whole community.
Rev. Brian F. Linnane, Baltimore
The writer is the president of Loyola University Maryland.
