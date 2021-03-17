Loyola president: Colleges merit pandemic relief | READER COMMENTARY

An investment in higher education is, indeed, an investment not just in young people, but also an investment in our greater community. Higher education institutions are economic drivers for our city and our region, employing thousands of area residents who buy homes and help a community thrive. At Loyola University Maryland, our residence halls are full of students — many of whom come from outside the state — who enjoy all that Baltimore offers, participating in service with our community and spending money on local food and other attractions.