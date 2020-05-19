Don’t blame Asian Americans like me for COVID-19 | READER COMMENTARY

I could engage the person in a meaningful conversation about our common humanity and citizenship. We could discuss that a disease process is not a racial entity. That Asian Americans should bear no more blame for COVID-19 than, for example, African Americans for the Ebola virus. We should strive for a more understanding and inclusive society for the sake of our children. That we can work together for future generations recalling Dr. Martin Luther King’s words: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” Remind the person that, as Woody Guthrie wrote, “This land was made for you and me."