Baltimore arts scene deserves more coverage in The Sun | READER COMMENTARY

In the past I’ve enjoyed The Sun’s arts coverage, but it seems to be harder and harder to find. I realize some of that is due to the pandemic and the shutdown of arts organizations and their programming. However, I observe that there is plenty of sports coverage, even when teams are not playing (”Five things you didn’t know about Baltimore author Laura Lippman and her new book ‘My Life As a Villainess,‘” July 30).
Galleries are slowly opening to the public, and one in Baltimore is especially worthy of notice. Baltimore Clayworks has managed a major coup in getting The Wind of Change: Contemporary Ceramics of Taiwan into its Smith Avenue gallery. The timed-entry opening was a glorious celebration of this show curated by Ching Yuan Chang, professor at Tainan National University of the Arts and past Clayworks fellowship recipient.
This exhibition will tour to other American sites with the help of the Taiwan Ministry of Cultural. The beauty and mastery of sculptures created in various clay media are mind-blowing. Baltimore needs to know about this exhibition and to go see it! Please tell your readers!
John C. Wilson, Baltimore
