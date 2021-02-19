Wrong to give aid to some hurt by pandemic but not others | READER COMMENTARY

Now, as a lawyer, I don’t save lives in my profession. But I’ve been to court exactly one time since March of 2020, and that was for a short hearing. Many of my colleagues are suffering from the absence of work and the inability to have a trial to conclude a case. Some of us only get paid when the case ends. If the case can’t end, because there are no trials, you don’t get paid. You still have to carry the expenses of litigation. Some lawyers bill by the hour, and if they can’t go to court, they lose those billable hours.