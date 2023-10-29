Gaza siege amounts to its own form of genocide | READER COMMENTARY

A Palestinian woman mourns over the bodies of her relatives who were killed in Israeli airstrikes that hit a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza City on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. As the fifth Israel-Hamas war rages, growing more deadly and devastating, international and local monitoring groups in besieged Gaza have been unable to keep up. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled, File) (Abed Khaled/AP)

I am Jewish and the daughter of Holocaust survivors. I am appalled at what the Israelis are doing to civilian Palestinians. Nothing justifies cutting off food, water, medicines and electricity to millions of people (”Israeli troops briefly raid northern Gaza to ‘prepare’ for an expected full-scale incursion,” Oct. 26). Such a siege is immoral and genocidal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must focus his attacks more carefully on Hamas. If he wants to get those who were kidnapped back, he must stop the right-wing fanatics on the West Bank from killing more Palestinians and grabbing more land for settlements.

Like former President Donald Trump, Netanyahu will do anything to stay in power and drag us into a widening morass and regional, if not global, war. I don’t know what the right approach is now, but I do know, deep in my heart, that what he is doing is immoral. We must get him to stop the siege. Please help broker that.

— Judy Stone, Cumberland

