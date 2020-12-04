Anti-Zionism not the same as anti-Semitism | READER COMMENTARY

When some Jewish institutions conflate the defense of our diasporic people with defense of a specific and violent national project, the nation-state of Israel, they mistakenly prioritize the latter over the former. Increasingly, young Jews recognize the danger of these misplaced priorities, derived from intergenerational trauma but inexcusable nonetheless. We understand that, just as safety resides, arms linked, with solidarity in Baltimore — solidarity with our Black, Indigenous, Arab, Latinx and Asian neighbors (categories that overlap with Jewishness) — so too is the safety of our diasporic, long-oppressed people bound globally in solidarity with communities resisting imperialism the world over. And that means Palestinians, especially.