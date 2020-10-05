BMA’s sale of paintings represents a major loss | READER COMMENTARY

Marden’s "3″ and Clyfford Still’s “1957-G” also provide experiences, but in addition, they have resonances for those who think of the Baltimore Museum of Art as a regional museum. One of the most important of the abstract expressionists, Clyfford Still bought a farmhouse outside Westminster in 1961, and he gave “1957-G” to the BMA in 1969. After his death in 1980, his widow jealously guarded all the paintings in the estate, insisting that they should remain together and be exhibited in a dedicated museum in a city. At various points, it was hoped that the collection could go to Western Maryland (now McDaniel) College or be brought to Baltimore, but in the end, Mayor John Hickenlooper was instrumental in the creation of a museum in Denver. As a result, few museums own works by Mr. Still, and those that do, treasure them.