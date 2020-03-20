Maryland General Assembly had a chance to expand paid sick leave benefit in the midst of viral outbreak but came up short | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland Family Network has roots that go back nearly 75 years to another time of national emergency. During World War II, Maryland women joined the labor force in unprecedented numbers. They worked mostly in the shipyards and other industries that supported the war effort. They suddenly needed safe child care, and our organization’s legacy was born. We have been advocating for children and families and providing resources that help them succeed ever since.
Now, we are in the midst of another emergency. The role of child care providers is no less important in this fight than it was after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Our region is teeming with the nation’s top medical personnel, researchers and federal policy makers who are working around the clock to keep the rest of us safe and healthy. But it’s child care providers who are keeping the children of these heroes safe while they are hard at work.
I thank Gov. Larry Hogan, who with valuable input from the Maryland State Department of Education enacted an emergency order expanding access to child care for “critical personnel" during the pandemic. When life eventually returns to normal, I hope policy makers will honor the role child care providers play by reexamining solutions to attract and retain skilled teachers in the field.
We have also seen how beneficial a paid family leave policy would be during this pandemic. Unfortunately, the Maryland General Assembly once again adjourned without taking action on the Time to Care Act (Senate Bill 539 and House Bill 839) This legislation would have make paid leave available to Maryland workers for up to 12 weeks following the birth or adoption of a child or when needed to provide care for a family member or oneself, including during a crisis like the one we face now (“Viral outbreak underscores need for paid sick leave for all,” March 10).
Maryland is one of the fortunate states with a mandatory earned sick leave policy. There aren’t many. But that policy only provides five days of paid leave, and only for employees whose companies employ fifteen people or more. If one is home with a child, caring for a parent or a partner, or if they themselves have contracted the COVID-19 virus, it’s safe to say they’ll burn through those five days of sick leave pretty quickly. There are still plenty of people going to work besides medical workers and first responders. This includes hourly wage earners like grocery store clerks, delivery drivers, and, of course, child care providers.
We hope everyone will make the right choice to stay home if they’re sick or come in contact with someone who is. But for those who must choose between caring for themselves and drawing a paycheck, are you willing to bet your life that they’ll do the safe thing? America has a long history of innovation when faced with hard times. There are federal and state polices being discussed to help address issues for workers who lose wages during the pandemic. But here’s hoping that the current crisis will cause us to look long and hard at our policies and bring permanent solutions to support our children, families, and caregivers. If not now, will we ever?
Laura Weeldreye, Baltimore
The writer is executive director of Maryland Family Network.
