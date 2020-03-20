Maryland General Assembly had a chance to expand paid sick leave benefit in the midst of viral outbreak but came up short | READER COMMENTARY

We hope everyone will make the right choice to stay home if they’re sick or come in contact with someone who is. But for those who must choose between caring for themselves and drawing a paycheck, are you willing to bet your life that they’ll do the safe thing? America has a long history of innovation when faced with hard times. There are federal and state polices being discussed to help address issues for workers who lose wages during the pandemic. But here’s hoping that the current crisis will cause us to look long and hard at our policies and bring permanent solutions to support our children, families, and caregivers. If not now, will we ever?