Last year, the “Time to Care Act” made significant progress, with 45 co-sponsors in the House and 15 in the Senate. The support of these legislators echoed what they were hearing from their constituents. Polling earlier this year by the Opinion Works firm shows that an overwhelming 86% of Maryland voters favor creation of Paid Family Leave insurance program. This support crosses party lines, generations and demographic groups. In all regions of the state, support for paid family leave never falls below 85%. This may be even more remarkable: When told that the program would be funded by a $3 to $5 per week paycheck deduction, the support of Maryland voters holds firm at 79%.