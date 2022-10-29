Internships should be paid — with this one rare exception | READER COMMENTARY

Marina Aina, a 21-year-old student majoring in American Studies at Pomona College, is used to getting paid for her internships and says she could not see taking an unpaid opportunity over a summer job. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/AP)

There have been a number of comments relative to internships in recent days (”Unpaid internships are a solvable problem,” Oct. 21). The Greater Baltimore Committee developed a complete package on the internship process titled “Developing an Internship Program” several years ago with great success. Including in the program is the following response to the question, “What level of compensation is typical for an internship?”

“In planning to allocate financial resources for your internship program, compensation will be one consideration. In some industries, unpaid internships are quite common. In others, internships can be very well-paid. If you are not able to budget for an hourly wage, you may consider offering a monthly or semester-based stipend to the student, providing a housing allowance or reimbursing mileage, parking or other expenses.”

In my opinion only, as long as the experience is truly a learning experience and does not replace a paid employee position, the internship could be a non-compensated experience.

— Richard T. Webb, Parkton

The writer is the former co-chair of the education committee of the Greater Baltimore Committee.

