Paid family leave can help dads spend time with their kids | READER COMMENTARY

Under Maryland's Time to Care Act, approved by the General Assembly last year, eligible employees can receive up to 12 weeks of paid leave for baby bonding beginning in 2026. File. (Tribune Content Agency) (monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images)

Derrick Morgan of the Heritage Foundation offers advice on how fathers can improve their role to promote stronger families (“Fathers can strengthen their families through three simple actions,” June 19), but he neglects an important tool to help them — paid family medical leave. Currently, the U.S. is one of only a handful of countries in the world, and the only one in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, that does not have a mandatory paid national caregiver or medical leave policy. In European Union countries, both parents are entitled to partially or fully paid leave on the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child.

There is some movement in the right direction in the U.S. to support parental time off for a new child in the family. The federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) provides up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave. Private employer-financed parental leave plans may be an option for some employees, and federal workers are entitled to 12 weeks of paid parental leave on the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child. However, the majority of workers, especially those in low-paying jobs, receive no paid parental leave benefits.

Fortunately, Maryland has recently joined 10 other states and the District of Columbia in sponsoring paid family leave. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2026, workers in Maryland will be eligible for paid family leave under the new Time to Care Act of 2022. In this program, funded by employer and employee contributions, eligible employees may apply to a state-administered fund to receive up to 12 weeks of family and medical leave with partial wage replacement and the possibility, under certain circumstances, of an additional 12 weeks of partial paid parental leave.

It is of note that in recent years the Heritage Foundation has strongly opposed any federal legislation that would implement or expand paid family leave.

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

