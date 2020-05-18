America (including Maryland) needs a sensible paid family leave policy | READER COMMENTARY

Bravo to Wendy Chun-Hoon (“This Mother’s Day let’s bring attention to the lack of support for the caregiving role mothers play," May 8) for calling out the societal hypocrisy of treating mothers to bouquets and brunch on the second Sunday of May but denying so many of them paid maternity leave throughout the year. The U.S. is the only industrialized country on the planet with no paid family leave program. As a result, nearly 25% of women take 10 days or fewer of maternity leave, putting themselves and their children at risk, physically and emotionally. In this case, men get no special privileges — despite evidence that early paternal involvement pays lasting dividends, three out of four new fathers take one week or less of leave when their babies are born.