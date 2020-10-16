Barrett’s nomination is an obvious attempt to pack the court | COMMENTARY

Secondly, I am appalled that any judicial candidate would choose to take part in this fray. I look to Supreme Court justices as being paragons of our society. With a strict Catholic background and belief-system, how can Judge Barrett take part in this fiasco? As the beneficiary of a Jesuit undergraduate education, I believe there is no possible defense for this action. No truly religious person, judge or no judge, would seriously pursue this position in our current political context. Her appointment will represent a stain on the court which will be permanent. And, should also permanently damage her credibility, her sense of justice, and her integrity.