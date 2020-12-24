Maryland should expand oyster farming, not shrink it | READER COMMENTARY

The recent excellent article on conflicts between oyster harvesters reports attempts by traditional oyster harvesters to limit the expansion of oyster farming by restricting areas open to leasing for aquaculture (”Debate swirls around proposed regulation that could set aside more parts of the Chesapeake Bay for commercial oyster harvest,” Dec. 14). Currently the state has designated 179,000 acres of bay bottom as public shellfish areas that are set aside for harvest by licensed watermen and cannot be leased for aquaculture. An additional 109,676 acres of historic oyster bottom is open to the public fishery.