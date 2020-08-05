Hopkins deserves to be shamed over owl experiments | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for printing the article about the ad regarding Johns Hopkins University’s experimentation on owls (”New PETA ad takes aim at Johns Hopkins’ testing on owls,” Aug. 5). Many of us in the Baltimore community find animal experimentation abhorrent, and if more residents were aware of these practices, I know they would be, too.
When I first found out that medical labs and companies tested cosmetics, cleaning products and drugs on animals, I felt both shocked and culpable. I stopped using those products, and I became vegetarian and eventually vegan.
Many people either ignore or make excuses about how our society treats animals. Hopkins has been making excuses about what they do to animals in their medical labs for years. Maybe this ad will shame them into finally eliminating their dreadful and medieval experiments.
Jeannie McStay, Baltimore
