I received feedback from many city stakeholders (including several within the law enforcement community) curious about the concept — with the two notable exceptions being the offices of the Baltimore police commissioner and the city’s mayor. I’ve heard both Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison speak publicly about how they are open to all new ideas for police recruitment and improved policing results. Redirecting overtime resources from already highly-compensated police to build an annual pipeline of a new generation of well-trained, Baltimore-rooted, less expensive resources would at least seem an avenue worthy of a closer look.