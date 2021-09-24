Prescription opioids have changed the drug crisis | READER COMMENTARY

The Center for Drug Policy and Prevention in The University of Baltimore’s College of Public Affairs is responsible for administering federal funds from the Office of National Drug Control Policy’s Combating Overdose Through Community-level Intervention Initiative. Organizations applying for and receiving this funding must focus on addressing opioid-involved overdoses or overdoses involving stimulants or poly-drug overdose reduction in the regions of the United States with the highest rates of fatal and non-fatal overdoses. They must use evidence-based or promising approaches to implement or enhance new or ongoing community-based programs and, of course, they must evaluate their efforts to assess their efficacy in reducing overdoses and other harms associated with drug misuse.