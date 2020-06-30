How the owners of Ouzo Bay might find redemption | READER COMMENTARY

The humiliation experienced by Marcia Grant and her son Dallas at Ouzo Bay last week was the result of a deliberate discriminatory policy that has no place in Baltimore or anywhere else (”Mother, son who were denied service at Ouzo Bay discuss racism on ‘GMA’: ‘It was based on the fact that Dallas was Black,‘” June 24). It is understandable that Ms. Grant would not be interested in meeting with Alex Smith, especially after his cringeworthy comment about wanting to mentor Dallas.