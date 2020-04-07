Thanks, Baltimore Sun, for covering the ‘new norm’ | READER COMMENTARY

My wife and I are 76 years old. We subscribe to The Baltimore Sun’s seven-days-a-week package. We want thank all of you for providing us with the good and bad news, the fun stuff to read as well as the sporting news (“When will the normalcy return in Maryland? Coronavirus modelers suggest it will be awhile,” April 6).
The Sun gives us clear information and allows us to form our own opinions. Please be safe and do your best to stay upbeat during this new norm.
Jerry Miles, Bel Air
