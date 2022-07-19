Don’t fool with a winning streak — or Trey Mancini | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini waits for a pitch to the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

I would hate to see the Orioles trade Trey Mancini. Not only is he a quality player, but he is an inspiration to the community. Having a “face of the franchise” is important (”She was a dedicated Orioles fan throughout her life. Since her death, they haven’t lost,” July 14)!

I recently attended the 1-0 victory over the Angels. The atmosphere on Saturday, July 9th at Camden was the best I have seen in years. In the infamous words of Crash Davis in the movie “Bull Durham”: “Never fool with a winning streak” (verb amended for family newspaper).

— Thomas Ponton, Columbia

