What O’s deserve for pitching trades: Cancelled MASN subscriptions | READER COMMENTARY

Rather than write off the season from nearly the first week, the Orioles should have tried to add a few players to the team to bolster their chances of making the playoffs. The O’s traded their best bullpen pitcher early in the season and now they have traded arguably their best starter and bullpen pitcher. Our chances of being competitive effectively ended with those trades (”Orioles reset: Even in a competitive season, Sunday’s trades show focus remains beyond 2020,” Aug. 31).
But Mike Elias is committed to a long-term plan that means more loses. Of course, for the fans, this is the fourth straight year of losing with more years ahead. Yes, years. Who cares about the fans? Management is tanking (losing on purpose) for years so the team can build up the farm system. What you don’t read is that the O’s, with the smallest payroll in baseball (of all 30 teams), make millions more by losing as opposed to winning. Sounds crazy but when the payroll is $60 million versus $135 million, the team makes more. A lot more.
But all that money is contingent upon a Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) subscription. Why watch a team programmed to lose? It seems pointless. While the fans suffer through loses for years, the team makes more money. Whose money? Your money. MASN TV subscriptions represent the biggest source of the team’s income. Vote with your wallet. Cancel your subscription. Don’t pay for this pathetic excuse for a major league team.
Money, or the lack of it, talks. Perhaps O’s management will listen.
Dudley Thompson, Girdletree
