What O’s deserve for pitching trades: Cancelled MASN subscriptions | READER COMMENTARY

But Mike Elias is committed to a long-term plan that means more loses. Of course, for the fans, this is the fourth straight year of losing with more years ahead. Yes, years. Who cares about the fans? Management is tanking (losing on purpose) for years so the team can build up the farm system. What you don’t read is that the O’s, with the smallest payroll in baseball (of all 30 teams), make millions more by losing as opposed to winning. Sounds crazy but when the payroll is $60 million versus $135 million, the team makes more. A lot more.