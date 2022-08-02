Please, Mr. Elias, no O’s player trades | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini watches his ball as he hits a sacrifice fly ball to score Jorge Mateo during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 5-3. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Here is a message for Mike Elias, executive vice president and general manager of the Baltimore Orioles: Please don’t trade anybody yet.

The players mentioned for possible trade so far have all made positive contributions to the Orioles this season (”Orioles reset: Can Baltimore walk tightrope of competing this season while also keeping rebuild on track?” Aug. 1). Don’t destroy the chemistry in the clubhouse.

If the Birds fall short, then trade them in the fall. We don’t need any more prospects. We have enough prospects in the minor leagues knocking at the door waiting for promotions to the big leagues.

— Joe Chovan, Parkville

