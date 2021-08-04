How long to hatch a decent Orioles team? Too long. | READER COMMENTARY

According to the recent article, “Orioles’ quiet trade deadline signals that return to contention might not be so far away: ‘I think it’s getting closer’” (July 31), it appears the Orioles are on track to being a “playoff contender” within three years. That means the rebuild has the potential of taking six years total under the Mike Elias’ management team. Of course, this estimate, like most predictions, could be wrong. It may take even longer.
Six years is a ridiculous time frame for a rebuild. The Nationals just started a rebuild that will be accomplished much faster. Why? Because the Nationals spend money, something the Orioles have been unwilling to do for the last three years. The cost of building the farm system is pocket change compared to signing free agents.
The lower the budget, the more the team’s losses pile up on the field, yet the organization makes more money. Perhaps $80 million more each year compared to the pre-Mike Elias years. Who knew losing could be so profitable?
The Orioles have had five consecutive years of losing (including this year) with potentially more years of losses ahead. To put that in perspective, during the last 24 years, the team has had 19 losing years and only five winning years. For many fans, that is a lifetime of losing.
A six-year rebuild, even if it comes to fruition, is a money-maker for the team and more years of misery for the fans.
Dudley Thompson, Girdletree
