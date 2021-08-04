How long to hatch a decent Orioles team? Too long. | READER COMMENTARY

According to the recent article, “Orioles’ quiet trade deadline signals that return to contention might not be so far away: ‘I think it’s getting closer’” (July 31), it appears the Orioles are on track to being a “playoff contender” within three years. That means the rebuild has the potential of taking six years total under the Mike Elias’ management team. Of course, this estimate, like most predictions, could be wrong. It may take even longer.