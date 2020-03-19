Amid coronavirus delays, Orioles and Major League Baseball ought to reconsider their ticket refund policy | READER COMMENTARY

Baseball games are often rescheduled when weather forces a cancellation and fans can get tickets to the “same” game played on the new date. Perhaps, Major League Baseball will find a way to ensure all games are technically played via doubleheaders and other scheduling fixes, but the fans who, like me, support their team so much that they set the calendar to buy early season tickets before they sold out are now panicking about paying bills and the money spent on tickets could be used, right now, to meet immediate needs and shop at local businesses like grocery stores.