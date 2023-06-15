Orioles’ ticketing system not fan-friendly | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

I would like to piggyback on the recent letter to the editor from Dudley Thompson regarding the greed demonstrated by Orioles management (”Will greed be the Orioles undoing?” June 10). He gives many examples of how many of the loyal Orioles faithful fans have been excluded from enjoying watching our team play.

Even if you can afford to buy tickets to the game or pay the high cost of ballpark concessions, those of us without smartphones are excluded from buying and printing tickets on line. You now have to have an “app” to download the ticket on your phone to present at the gate. Or you have to wait in line when the ticket office opens 90 minutes before the game and then choose and pay for printed tickets there.

Gone are the days when you can purchase tickets in advance after careful perusal of sight lines in the stadium or to obtain treasured promotional tickets. And what the heck is this claptrap about only being able to view a game by using the Apple+ app?

I find this to be discriminatory in a very elitist way since many ardent fans do not own expensive smartphones. I also find it ageist since many senior citizens who have been rabid fans since the 60′s are dismissed by not opting into ownership of a device that is not only expensive, but the bane of society.

Count me and many of my family and acquaintances in both of these groups. I thought that the Orioles wanted to increase the attendance at the ballpark and viewership on TV. Instead, they are doing the exact opposite.

— Deborah Couzantino, Glen Burnie

