If O’s want higher attendance, they’ll need lower ticket prices | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer Patrick Lynch made some comments recently about why more people should be in the stands at Camden Yards (”Orioles deserve more fans in the stands,” May 24). What he doesn’t seem to get (or relate to) is the fact that the prices for an Oriole ticket are perhaps a bit beyond the reach of average people.

I spot-researched the current prices for O’s tickets and I found the following: Nose bleed seats in Section 312 are $25 per ticket. Thus, a family of four spends $100 to just get into the park and will sit about 500 feet and six stories above the field down the right or left field lines. To sit near the foul pole in lower Section 76 was $46 per ticket. That’s $184 for a family of four to have a seat nearly 300 feet from home plate where the seats are facing behind second base. I know because I sat there with some friends a few years ago. The thing that amazed me the most was that I could take a family of four and sit a mere 400 feet from home plate for $82 a pop in Section 84. The O’s actually have the audacity to call that a lower box. That’s next to the bullpen area. That choice of tickets would lead me into a $328 outlay for my family to mount that vaulted perch. Finally, about all of the rest of O’s tickets start at $100 per and could go as high as $250 plus per ticket, just for mediocre-to-fair seats.

For starters, the Orioles seemed to have outsourced these walk-up tickets to “brokers” (I call them scalpers). So the Orioles have already sold the majority of their most desirable seat locations to corporations that can write these tickets off and the remainder to scalpers. The Orioles now implicitly allow their walk-up fans to get gouged by the brokers. To me, that is a display of indifference to the walk-up fan base. The O’s have already gotten paid and any walk-up sales are gravy for them. It’s the walk-up fans that have always provided that atmosphere for “Orioles Magic.”

Also, I haven’t even factored in the trudge in the summertime with its 90-degree heat between the parking lots downtown and the park. Safety concerns are, and will remain, quite real around the ballpark, especially to the older or more vulnerable fans.

How I would get more people to sit in the park? I would constantly run shuttle buses back and forth from the gates all over the O’s lot and on the downtown streets where the parking garages sit. I would give 50% discounts for all tickets for seniors and youth on weekdays, and a voucher for their parking costs. I would give light rail passes to those with O’s tickets or stubs for that day. About all that the Orioles seem to give away these days are “bobble head” souvenirs.

The O’s currently have television deals that go into the billions of dollars. So that the more people who watch them on MASN, the higher the advertisers will pay for their slots. The Birds also will continue get a big time cash flow from the Baseball Network, Fox, ESPN and other major and minor network outlets. The O’s cable television market extends as far south as the Carolinas.

I do agree that having more people in the stands would be great to create that old-time atmosphere. Then you might have real fans in the stands and not just corporate yuppies who are glued to their cellphones. Years ago, a good friend and I were watching from his company box seat and we were cheering for our O’s and this yuppie person in front of us covered her ears and asked, “Must you?” However, if the O’s take no action to start giving something back to the fans, nothing will change. Yes, they have made a start by producing a greatly improved baseball team that is fun to watch — on high definition big screen television.

I am a lifetime Orioles fan. I saw Opening Day at Memorial Stadium in 1954 when I was 6 years old. My dad was an original 20-year Orioles season ticket holder for all games. I continually walked up to 30-plus games a year after my dad gave up his season tickets in 1975. I saw the last game on 33rd Street in 1991. At the end of those days, that Waverly neighborhood had also gotten a bit tricky. Since then, I don’t believe I have seen 15 total games at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

I would just as soon go down to Bowie, Aberdeen, or Delmarva to see minor league games where the kids who don’t yet have it made lay it all on the line. To sit behind the dugouts at those venues will cost about $20 per ticket, maximum. Now, those are family prices. Often, parking is free. There, I can get to watch the future baseball stars in person before I watch them from my living room.

— George Hammerbacher, Baltimore

